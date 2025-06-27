TG EAPCET | Counselling Schedule Released – First Phase Begins from June 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the web counselling schedule for TG EAPCET 2025 B.Tech seat allotments. Chairman Prof. V. Balakista Reddy announced the counselling dates on Friday afternoon, confirming that it will follow the existing fee structure.

The counselling will be conducted in three phases, beginning on June 28, 2025, to fill engineering seats across the state.

Phase 1 Web Counselling Schedule

Slot Booking for Certificate Verification: June 28 to July 7

June 28 to July 7 Certificate Verification: July 1 to July 8

July 1 to July 8 Web Options Entry: July 6 to July 10

July 6 to July 10 Freezing of Options: July 10

July 10 Seat Allotment (Phase 1): July 18

July 18 Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting: July 18 to July 22

Phase 2 Web Counselling Schedule

(Only for candidates who did not register in Phase 1)

Slot Booking for Certificate Verification: July 25

July 25 Certificate Verification: July 26

July 26 Web Options Entry: July 26 to July 27

July 26 to July 27 Freezing of Options: July 27

July 27 Seat Allotment (Phase 2): July 30

July 30 Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting: July 30 to August 1

July 30 to August 1 Physical Reporting to Colleges: July 31 to August 2

Final Phase Counselling Schedule

(Only for those who did not participate in Phase 1 or Phase 2)

Slot Booking for Certificate Verification: August 5

August 5 Certificate Verification: August 6

August 6 Web Options Entry: August 6 to August 7

August 6 to August 7 Freezing of Options: August 7

August 7 Seat Allotment (Final Phase): August 10

August 10 Tuition Fee Payment & Self-Reporting: August 10 to August 12

August 10 to August 12 Physical Reporting to Colleges: August 11 to August 13

Important Notes for TG EAPCET Counselling 2025