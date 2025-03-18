TGSRTC Offers Devotees Doorstep Delivery of Sacred ‘Thalambralu’

Hyderabad: Devotees can now receive the revered Thalambralu of Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam from Bhadrachalam Sita Ramachandraswamy Temple delivered right to their doorstep on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

TGSRTC Offers Home Delivery of Thalambralu

Owing to an overwhelming response from devotees last year, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has once again launched the Thalambralu home delivery service in collaboration with the Telangana Endowment Department.

How to Order Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam Thalambralu

Devotees can easily register to receive the sacred Thalambralu by following these steps:

Pay Rs. 151 at nearby TGSRTC Cargo Parcel Centers or through the official website tgsrtclogistics.co.in .

at nearby or through the official website . Provide the required registration details.

TGSRTC staff will deliver the Thalambralu to your home after the celestial wedding of Sri Sitarama.

Launch of the Service

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar officially launched the service at Bus Bhavan on Monday. He also became the first registered devotee by paying Rs.151 to Business Head (Logistics) P. Santosh Kumar and receiving the first receipt.

Significance of Bhadradri Sri Sitarama Kalyana Thalambralu

The Bhadradri Sri Sitarama Kalyana Thalambralu hold great spiritual significance. They consist of millions of grains of rice that are peeled using a sieve and have been used for years in the Kalyanam ritual. Devotees believe that receiving these sacred rice grains brings blessings, prosperity, and divine grace.

Where to Book Thalambralu?

Devotees can book their Thalambralu at any TGSRTC cargo parcel counter across Telangana.

For further inquiries, devotees can reach out to TGSRTC Logistics Department at:

📞 9177683134 | 7382924900 | 9154680020

📞 Call Centers: 040-69440069 | 040-69440000