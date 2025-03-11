TGSRTC Under Fire: Netizens Slam Disrespect Towards Women in Free Bus Travel!

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is facing criticism from netizens after a viral tweet exposed an incident involving a woman passenger’s distress. Several users took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their unpleasant experiences with TGSRTC staff, particularly concerning women and students.

Viral Tweet Highlights Woman’s Struggle at Midnight

A tweet by a user named Tarun Reddy has gained significant attention, shedding light on the inconvenience faced by a female passenger. In his tweet, he described an incident that took place on March 9.

According to the tweet, a TSRTC bus (TS26Z0013) traveling from Thorrur to Hyderabad reached Uppal Depot around midnight. A woman passenger requested the driver to stop at her drop-off point. However, the driver refused, stating that there was no designated bus stop.

Despite repeatedly pleading for nearly five minutes, explaining her fear of walking alone late at night, the driver ignored her request and stopped the bus at an inconvenient location. The woman had no choice but to get off the bus, feeling vulnerable and anxious in the middle of the night.

Expressing his disappointment, Tarun Reddy wrote:

“This incident deeply disturbed me. Women’s Day celebrations had just concluded, and yet, this is the level of respect we provide to our women. Please teach your staff some humanity.”

TGSRTC Responds but Netizens Demand Action

Following the viral tweet, TGSRTC responded, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring that necessary actions would be taken. However, netizens were unsatisfied with the response. One user replied:

“We don’t want just actions, sir. Teach your staff to behave with basic human decency. That’s all we ask.”

Growing Concerns Over Staff Behavior

Many netizens have expressed frustration over TGSRTC staff’s behavior, particularly towards women.

Some women shared that buses either don’t stop at designated locations or halt too far, causing discomfort, especially during menstrual cycles.

Complaints have also been raised about conductors speaking rudely to passengers.

A woman user mentioned that even female conductors fail to support fellow women passengers.

Another netizen commented that TGSRTC staff tend to look down upon women availing free bus travel.

Students also expressed concern, stating that buses don’t stop near colleges, making their commute difficult.

Calls for Sensitization and Counseling

With increasing complaints, netizens are now urging TGSRTC to conduct sensitization programs and counseling sessions for staff. Many believe that improving staff behavior is crucial to ensuring safe and comfortable travel for all passengers, especially women.

As the debate continues, TGSRTC is expected to take corrective measures to address these concerns.