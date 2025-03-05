The New Passport Rules Are Here: Why Birth Certificates Are Now a Must

New Delhi: The Central Government has introduced significant changes to the passport application process, particularly concerning proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. Under the new guidelines, birth certificates will be the sole accepted document for verifying an applicant’s date of birth. This update, announced in the last week of February as part of the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025, aims to standardize documentation and enhance the authenticity of birth records.

New Rule for Individuals Born After October 1, 2023

The new rule specifies that individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, will only be able to use birth certificates issued by recognized authorities as proof of their date of birth. These certificates can only be issued by authorized bodies such as the Registrar of Births and Deaths, Municipal Corporations, or other entities authorized under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. This change is aimed at ensuring a reliable and uniform method for verifying birth records.

Unchanged Process for Those Born Before October 1, 2023

For individuals born before October 1, 2023, the process remains unchanged. Applicants can still use a variety of documents, including educational certificates, PAN cards, and driving licenses, as proof of their date of birth. This dual system will remain in place during the transition to the new verification process for younger generations.

Enhancements to Privacy in Passport Rules

In addition to the new birth certificate requirement, the government has introduced key privacy enhancements in the passport process. Under the new rules, residential addresses and parents’ names will no longer appear on the last page of the passport. Immigration officials will access this information through a barcode scan instead. This change is expected to improve privacy and benefit single-parent or estranged families.

Expansion of Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs)

As part of the new measures, the government has also announced plans to expand the network of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). The number of POPSKs will increase from 442 to 600 over the next five years. This expansion is designed to make passport services more accessible and efficient across the country.

One Birth Certificate for Multiple Services

These changes are aligned with the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, which simplifies the use of birth certificates across various services, including passport applications, Aadhaar registrations, and educational documentation. The move is expected to streamline processes, making it easier for citizens to use a single document for multiple services.

Improving Documentation Integrity and Security

Through these amendments, the government aims to improve the integrity of documentation, enhance data security, and make services more accessible. Ultimately, these changes are designed to simplify the passport application process for Indian citizens, providing a more efficient and secure system.