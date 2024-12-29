This ‘Then and Now’ picture of Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala shows the depth of their friendship

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have been the best of friends and have delivered many hit collaborations. The two have again teamed up for their upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ which promises to set the box-office on fire, keeping up with their track record.

Ahead of the release of the movie, a picture tracing their friendship surfaced on social media, and it shows how their friendship has stood the test of time.

On Sunday, Sajid’s production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a collage of pictures of the two. The first picture appears to be from the late 90s while the second picture is more recent. The superstar and the producer can be sharing a light-hearted moment in both the pictures.

The makers of the film wrote in the caption, “Then and Now. Some things really never change! The journey of #Sikandar begins with all your love! Thank you for the immense support you’ve shown for the #SikandarTeaser. We’re beyond grateful”.

From their early collaborations to their latest ventures, Salman and Sajid have remained rock-solid pillars in each other’s lives. Their cinematic partnership has delivered some of Bollywood’s most beloved blockbusters like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’. Salman even worked in Sajid’s directorial debut ‘Kick’.

What makes their bond truly special is not just the films but the unshakeable support they provide each other through life’s highs and lows. Sajid has always been a source of strength for Salman during challenging times, standing by him with steadfast loyalty. Similarly, Salman has always believed in Sajid’s vision, collaborating on his projects with utmost faith.

Meanwhile, their upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ marks Salman’s return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for ‘Ghajini’, and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.