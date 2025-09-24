TN to reintroduce bottled drinking water on govt buses

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to reintroduce the sale of bottled drinking water on its transport corporation buses a service that was discontinued four years ago. Officials said tenders have already been floated to identify suppliers, and the scheme will be implemented in phases. According to the Transport Department, the initiative will first be launched on State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) services, which operate over 1,080 deluxe and air-conditioned express buses across the state.

These long-distance services carry more than one lakh passengers every day, many of whom have voiced concerns about the lack of safe and affordable drinking water during travel. In response, the department has decided to provide sealed one-litre bottles of drinking water at a subsidised rate of Rs 10. Initially, the facility will be made available on SETC services, and based on passenger demand, it will be extended to other state-run transport corporations.

“The tender process to select suppliers is currently underway, and the scheme will be rolled out in time for the Pongal festival,” a senior transport official said. The government is also expected to announce a brand name for the bottled water once the project is finalised. The move marks the revival of an earlier initiative that was popular with passengers. In 2013, the then state government introduced ‘Amma’ mineral water, which was sold at bus stations and on long-distance buses at Rs 10 per litre.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1.08 lakh crore in Rajasthan’s Banswara tomorrow

The scheme won wide acceptance for providing hygienic and affordable bottled water to commuters. However, it came to a halt in 2021 following technical problems at the Gummidipoondi water plant, which served as the main production unit. With rising temperatures, longer travel durations, and growing passenger demand for safe water, officials believe the reintroduction of bottled water sales will improve the quality of service on government-run buses.

The project is also expected to generate additional revenue for the transport corporations while reinforcing public trust in government-backed initiatives. The re-launch ahead of Pongal, one of the busiest travel seasons in Tamil Nadu, is seen as a strategic step to enhance commuter convenience during the festive rush.