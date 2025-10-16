TNPCB urges people to go for eco-friendly, noiseless Diwali; use only green crackers

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has appealed to the public to celebrate this Diwali in an eco-friendly and noiseless manner by using only certified green crackers and adhering strictly to the permitted hours for bursting them — from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a statement, the TNPCB noted that while Deepavali is a time of celebration and light, the excessive and unregulated use of fireworks continues to cause significant environmental damage.

“Uncontrolled bursting of crackers leads to severe air, land, and water pollution and also poses health hazards, including temporary or permanent hearing loss,” it said.

Also Read: Air pollution dips to ‘very poor’ in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali

The Board recalled that the Supreme Court, in its 2018 directive, mandated the manufacture and sale of only low-emission, eco-friendly crackers to curb pollution during festivals.

The apex court had also encouraged collective celebrations and community firework displays within restricted hours to reduce the environmental footprint. “To safeguard public health and protect the environment, the state government continues to enforce fixed time slots for bursting crackers, in line with the Supreme Court’s orders,” the TNPCB said.

In the run-up to the festival, the Board has intensified its public awareness drives through schools, colleges, Eco Clubs, and National Green Corps (NGC) units across Tamil Nadu.

These campaigns are being held in coordination with the Departments of School Education, Higher Education, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), the police, district administrations, and local bodies.

Citizens have been urged to follow essential safety measures such as using only low-noise, low-emission crackers, avoiding series crackers, and refraining from bursting fireworks near hospitals, schools, religious sites, or fire-prone zones.

Reiterating its message, the Board stated, “Deepavali is a festival of light and togetherness, not of noise and smoke.” It appealed to the people to make this year’s festival a celebration of joy and sustainability by observing a pollution-free, safe, and responsible Diwali.