Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

New Delhi: Gold prices traded flat at Rs 79,150 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to the All-India Sarafa Association.

However, silver declined Rs 300 to Rs 93,500 per kg. The white metal closed higher at Rs 93,800 per kg on Thursday.

Price of gold of 99.5 per cent purity also remained flat at Rs 78,750 per 10 grams on Friday.

In futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for February delivery rose Rs 181, or 0.24 per cent, to trade at Rs 76,657 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Today’s Gold and Silver Prices in Different Cities

“Gold traded with minor gains on the MCX, as markets await key non-farm payroll and unemployment data later this evening.

“These metrics are crucial for shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. While gold maintains a positive trajectory,” Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Gold Rates in Major Indian Cities (per gram) Today:

Chennai:

22K: ₹7,115

24K: ₹7,762

18K: ₹5,875

22K: ₹7,115 24K: ₹7,762 18K: ₹5,875 Mumbai:

22K: ₹7,115

24K: ₹7,762

18K: ₹5,822

22K: ₹7,115 24K: ₹7,762 18K: ₹5,822 Delhi:

22K: ₹7,130

24K: ₹7,777

18K: ₹5,834

22K: ₹7,130 24K: ₹7,777 18K: ₹5,834 Kolkata:

22K: ₹7,115

24K: ₹7,762

18K: ₹5,822

22K: ₹7,115 24K: ₹7,762 18K: ₹5,822 Bangalore:

22K: ₹7,115

24K: ₹7,762

18K: ₹5,822

22K: ₹7,115 24K: ₹7,762 18K: ₹5,822 Hyderabad:

22K: ₹7,115

24K: ₹7,762

18K: ₹5,822

Silver contracts for March delivery climbed Rs 426, or 0.46 per cent, to quote at Rs 92,850 per kg.

In the international markets, Comex gold futures rose 0.42 per cent at USD 2,659.60 per ounce.

“Stronger-than-expected US macroeconomic data might push the Fed to pause rate cuts this month, which may negatively impact gold prices.

Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities Today:

Chennai:

10g: ₹1,010

100g: ₹10,100

1kg: ₹1,01,000

10g: ₹1,010 100g: ₹10,100 1kg: ₹1,01,000 Mumbai:

10g: ₹920

100g: ₹9,200

1kg: ₹92,000

10g: ₹920 100g: ₹9,200 1kg: ₹92,000 Delhi:

10g: ₹920

100g: ₹9,200

1kg: ₹92,000

10g: ₹920 100g: ₹9,200 1kg: ₹92,000 Kolkata:

10g: ₹920

100g: ₹9,200

1kg: ₹92,000

10g: ₹920 100g: ₹9,200 1kg: ₹92,000 Bangalore:

10g: ₹920

100g: ₹9,200

1kg: ₹92,000

10g: ₹920 100g: ₹9,200 1kg: ₹92,000 Hyderabad:

10g: ₹1,010

100g: ₹10,100

1kg: ₹1,01,000

“On the other hand, lower than expected data could lead to a spike in gold prices,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 31.73 per ounce in the Asian market hours.

“Gold continues to trade steady despite weakness in the dollar and ahead of key jobs report due later on Friday,” Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodity Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Geopolitical unrest continues to increase creating a strong floor for safe haven assets. France’s government collapsed, while calls for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol grew after he unsuccessfully attempted to impose martial law in the country.

The dollar fell after series of weak data points reported from the US, which is supportive for the metal, Modi added.