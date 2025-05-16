Told Rohit that if I were the coach, he would have played Sydney Test: Shastri

New Delhi: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri revealed that had he been in charge, Rohit Sharma would have played the crucial final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney earlier this year. Rohit recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a 67-match career that spanned over a decade.

Rohit Sharma’s Test Career: A Look Back

Rohit finished his red-ball career with 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and a career-best score of 212, averaging 40.57. As India’s Test captain from 2022, he led the team in 24 Tests, securing 12 wins, and also guided India to the 2023 WTC Final, where they finished runners-up.

Dip in Form and Missed Opportunity at SCG

Despite his accomplishments, Rohit’s form slump starting from September 2023 led to criticism. He managed only one 50-plus score during the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, averaging a dismal 10.93.

After missing the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his son, Rohit returned for the next three games but accumulated just 31 runs, leading to his exclusion from the Sydney Test.

Shastri Expresses Regret Over Rohit’s Absence

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri revealed a conversation he had with Rohit during the IPL.

“I told him, if I were the coach, you would have played that last Test match. The series wasn’t over at 2-1. I don’t throw in the towel,” Shastri stated.

He emphasized that Rohit could have made a difference in the Sydney Test, even if it was just a small contribution.

“That was a 30-40 run game. The Sydney pitch was spicy. Rohit’s presence could have tilted the result. Even a quick 35-40 at the top could have helped India draw the series,” Shastri added.

A New Era for Indian Test Cricket

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket, India now moves into a transition phase. Their upcoming five-match Test series against England starting June 20 at Headingley will not only be a fresh challenge but also the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle.