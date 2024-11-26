Tollywood Lyricist Kulasekhar Passes Away

Hyderabad: Renowned Tollywood lyricist Kulasekhar, who was battling prolonged health issues, has passed away. The celebrated writer, known for his contributions to Telugu cinema, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Kulasekhar had been struggling with poor health for some time, and despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his ailments. His death has left the Telugu film industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Kulasekhar was a popular figure in the Telugu film industry for his memorable lyrics, which struck a chord with many moviegoers. His work was admired for its emotional depth and simplicity, earning him a special place in the hearts of audiences.

However, Kulasekhar’s life was not without its challenges. In the past, he faced personal struggles, including addiction issues, which led to a period of instability. At one point, he had lost his mental balance and was involved in a legal case where he was arrested for theft.

Despite these challenges, Kulasekhar’s talent and contributions to the film industry remained undeniable, and he is remembered for his resilience in the face of adversity.

His passing is a huge loss to the world of Telugu cinema, and many have expressed their condolences, remembering him as a person who overcame significant hardships to make a lasting impact through his work.

Kulasekhar’s family and close friends have been left devastated by his untimely demise. Fans and colleagues in the industry have been mourning the loss, recalling the immense contribution he made to Telugu cinema and the mark he left with his lyrics.