BRS Condemns Congress Government Over Gurukul Student Deaths and Repressive Actions

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly condemned the Congress government for its gross negligence regarding the tragic deaths of 48 students in Gurukul schools. Party Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the government’s failure to act, particularly after the heartbreaking death of Sailaja, a student from Wankidi village who died following a 20-day battle with food poisoning.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao expressed outrage over the state government’s actions, including the imposition of barricades and restrictions on public attendance at the funeral of the late student in Wankidi mandal.

He also condemned the house arrests of various leaders, such as MLA Kova Lakshmi, Anil Jadav, and Johnson Naik, who attempted to attend the funeral and offer their condolences to the grieving family. “What governance is this—illegal detentions, media blockades, and internet shutdowns? This is not democracy; it’s tyranny,” Rama Rao said, calling the government’s actions an abuse of power.

Rama Rao further criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for failing to conduct any review of the student deaths or assess the condition of residential welfare schools. He described the deaths of the 48 students as “murders” caused by the Congress government’s negligence and vowed that the BRS would raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session to hold the state government accountable for its inaction.

The BRS leader also urged students to remain calm and not make rash decisions in difficult situations. He assured that the party would provide necessary support to any student requiring treatment at private hospitals, as part of their commitment to student welfare.

Former Minister T. Harish Rao condemned the Congress government’s actions as a “violation of constitutional principles,” accusing it of silencing public representatives and the media. He alleged that the voices of those questioning the government’s response were being intimidated through false charges.

MLC K. Kavitha also weighed in on the issue, stating that Sailaja’s tragic death from food poisoning highlighted the government’s failure to ensure the safety and well-being of students in Gurukul schools. She described the administration under Revanth Reddy as exhibiting “dictatorial tendencies.”

This tragic incident has sparked widespread outrage, with the BRS demanding swift justice for the families affected and a thorough investigation into the deaths. The opposition party has pledged to continue its efforts to ensure that the Congress government is held accountable for its failures.