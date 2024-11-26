Food Poisoning Incident at Maganoor Government High School Leaves Students in Distress

Maganoor: In yet another alarming incident of food poisoning, several students at the Government High School in Maganoor, located in the Mahbubnagar district, have fallen ill after consuming midday meals served at the school. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and quality of food provided under the Midday Meal Scheme.

According to reports, the students began feeling unwell shortly after consuming the food provided by the school. Complaints of nausea, stomach ache, and dizziness started pouring in, prompting immediate action by school authorities. In response, the affected students were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, with initial reports suggesting that the food may have been contaminated, leading to the food poisoning. The district health department is also involved in assessing the situation, taking samples of the food for testing, and conducting a thorough inspection of the food preparation process.

This is not the first such incident to occur in the region, as food poisoning cases have been reported in various schools across Telangana, raising serious concerns about food safety standards. Parents and locals have expressed outrage over the recurrent incidents and have demanded better monitoring of the food distribution process.

The Telangana State Government has been urged to take immediate action to ensure the health and safety of students and to implement stricter quality controls in the preparation and distribution of school meals.

As the investigation continues, the health condition of the students is reported to be stable, with most of them recovering after receiving medical attention. However, the incident has left many concerned about the safety protocols in place at schools and the overall effectiveness of the Midday Meal Scheme.