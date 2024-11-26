Tension Escalates at MPDO Office in Amarchinta Over Unpaid Rent: Property Owner Locks Office in Protest

Wanaparthy: A dramatic protest unfolded at the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) in Amarchinta on Tuesday when the property owner, Surender, locked the office in response to unpaid rent amounting to ₹4 lakh owed by the Telangana government. The incident has drawn significant attention to the recurring issue of delayed rent payments by the government.

Surender, who inherited the property from his late father, Ranga Rao, expressed his frustration in a video that went viral on social media. In the video, he highlighted his multiple attempts to resolve the matter, but his pleas were ignored by the authorities. “My father passed away last year, and the rent arrears have accumulated to ₹4 lakh. Despite several requests, the MPDO has failed to address the issue. I am so distressed that I am prepared to set myself and my children ablaze,” said Surender.

The property owner’s actions included locking the office premises and threatening to escalate the situation further unless the government paid the pending dues. “This is my house, not government property. All I want is for them to clear the dues and vacate,” Surender added.

Local authorities quickly responded to the escalating situation. The MPDO reportedly contacted the Circle Inspector, and a police constable was dispatched to manage the situation. Tensions remained high as Surender demanded immediate action from the government.

This incident is part of a growing trend in Telangana, where government property owners are resorting to protests over delayed rent payments. In October, similar protests erupted in Nirmal, Mancherial, and Adilabad districts, where property owners shut down nearly 20 government residential schools due to unpaid rent. Posters demanding the release of overdue payments were displayed at the schools, drawing attention to the government’s failure to honor its lease agreements.

The Amarchinta incident has reignited discussions about the Telangana government’s management of lease agreements and its impact on public services. Stakeholders are urging authorities to resolve the issue promptly to avoid further disruptions, especially in critical government operations like the MPDO office.

As tensions continue to rise, residents and local officials are calling for a swift resolution to prevent more property owners from taking drastic actions in protest.