Tollywood’s Biggest Stars Gather for Akhil Akkineni’s Grand Wedding Reception

Hyderabad: Following their intimate wedding on June 6, 2025, actor Akhil Akkineni and his long-time girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday, June 8. The event turned into one of the most glamorous and star-studded evenings of the season, with big names from the film industry and political circles in attendance.

Tollywood Celebrities Grace the Occasion in Style

The glittering reception saw the who’s who of South Indian cinema come together to celebrate the couple’s union. Notable celebrities spotted at the event included:

Also Read: Twists, Secrets, and Style: ‘Detective Sherdil’ Trailer Has Fans Hooked

Mahesh Babu , with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara

, with wife and daughter Ram Charan with wife Upasana Konidela

with wife Venkatesh and his wife Neeraja

and his wife Nani with wife Anjana

with wife Yash , Suriya , Adivi Sesh , Nikhil Siddharth with wife Pallavi Varma and their infant son

, , , with wife and their infant son Allari Naresh with wife Virupa

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep was also in attendance, accompanied by his wife.

Top Directors and Producers Join the Celebrations

From the filmmaking world, popular names such as:

Sukumar with wife Thabitha

with wife Venky Atluri

Bucchi Babu Sana

Producers Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and Ashwini Dutt with daughter Swapna Dutt

were present to bless the newlyweds.

Political Dignitaries Attend the Star-Studded Night

The guest list also included senior political leaders:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who shared a heartfelt moment with the couple

Akkineni Family Photo Goes Viral

A major highlight of the evening was the much-shared Akkineni family photo, featuring:

Naga Chaitanya with his second wife Shobita

with his second wife Actors Sushant, Sumanth, and other Akkineni cousins

Fans flooded social media, excited to see multiple actors in one frame, making it a memorable snapshot from the event.

Zainab and Akhil’s Elegant Wedding Celebration

The couple had a private wedding ceremony rooted in Hindu traditions, attended by close friends and family including:

Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan

Director Prashanth Neel

The bride and groom opted for simplicity and elegance:

Zainab wore a pastel ivory saree with diamond jewelry

wore a with Akhil wore a classic white kurta and dhoti

Reception Look: Timeless Elegance in Pastels

The couple maintained their minimalist theme during the reception:

Zainab wore a peach lehenga that complemented her skin tone

that complemented her skin tone Akhil opted for a white blazer with black trousers, radiating charm and class

Meet Zainab Ravdjee’s Family Background

Zainab hails from a prominent family:

Her father Zulfi Ravdjee is a well-known name in the construction industry

is a well-known name in the Her brother Zain Ravdjee is the founder of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, a leader in clean energy innovation

Despite a business-focused upbringing, Zainab has carved her path as a creative and multifaceted individual, supported by her family.

A Celebration to Remember

With heartwarming moments, high-profile guests, and elegant style, Akhil and Zainab’s wedding celebrations have captivated fans across the country. As more photos continue to emerge online, the event is being hailed as one of the most glamorous weddings of 2025.