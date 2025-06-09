Tollywood’s Biggest Stars Gather for Akhil Akkineni’s Grand Wedding Reception
Following their intimate wedding on June 6, 2025, actor Akhil Akkineni and his long-time girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday, June 8.
Hyderabad: Following their intimate wedding on June 6, 2025, actor Akhil Akkineni and his long-time girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday, June 8. The event turned into one of the most glamorous and star-studded evenings of the season, with big names from the film industry and political circles in attendance.
Tollywood Celebrities Grace the Occasion in Style
The glittering reception saw the who’s who of South Indian cinema come together to celebrate the couple’s union. Notable celebrities spotted at the event included:
- Mahesh Babu, with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara
- Ram Charan with wife Upasana Konidela
- Venkatesh and his wife Neeraja
- Nani with wife Anjana
- Yash, Suriya, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil Siddharth with wife Pallavi Varma and their infant son
- Allari Naresh with wife Virupa
Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep was also in attendance, accompanied by his wife.
Top Directors and Producers Join the Celebrations
From the filmmaking world, popular names such as:
- Sukumar with wife Thabitha
- Venky Atluri
- Bucchi Babu Sana
- Producers Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, and Ashwini Dutt with daughter Swapna Dutt
were present to bless the newlyweds.
Political Dignitaries Attend the Star-Studded Night
The guest list also included senior political leaders:
- Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy
- Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who shared a heartfelt moment with the couple
Akkineni Family Photo Goes Viral
A major highlight of the evening was the much-shared Akkineni family photo, featuring:
- Naga Chaitanya with his second wife Shobita
- Actors Sushant, Sumanth, and other Akkineni cousins
Fans flooded social media, excited to see multiple actors in one frame, making it a memorable snapshot from the event.
Zainab and Akhil’s Elegant Wedding Celebration
The couple had a private wedding ceremony rooted in Hindu traditions, attended by close friends and family including:
- Chiranjeevi
- Ram Charan
- Director Prashanth Neel
The bride and groom opted for simplicity and elegance:
- Zainab wore a pastel ivory saree with diamond jewelry
- Akhil wore a classic white kurta and dhoti
Reception Look: Timeless Elegance in Pastels
The couple maintained their minimalist theme during the reception:
- Zainab wore a peach lehenga that complemented her skin tone
- Akhil opted for a white blazer with black trousers, radiating charm and class
Meet Zainab Ravdjee’s Family Background
Zainab hails from a prominent family:
- Her father Zulfi Ravdjee is a well-known name in the construction industry
- Her brother Zain Ravdjee is the founder of ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, a leader in clean energy innovation
Despite a business-focused upbringing, Zainab has carved her path as a creative and multifaceted individual, supported by her family.
A Celebration to Remember
With heartwarming moments, high-profile guests, and elegant style, Akhil and Zainab’s wedding celebrations have captivated fans across the country. As more photos continue to emerge online, the event is being hailed as one of the most glamorous weddings of 2025.