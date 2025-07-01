Trailer of Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ released

Chennai: The makers of ‘Thammudu’, an emotional action drama directed by Sriram Venu and starring Nithiin, have released the official trailer, much to the excitement of fans and movie lovers. The film is slated for a July 4, 2025 release and has already begun to generate significant buzz.

A Gripping Tale of Sibling Love and Survival

The trailer reveals that ‘Thammudu’ revolves around a strong emotional bond between a brother and sister. Nithiin’s character is deeply attached to his sister, played by actress Laya, who has raised him like a parent after the death of their mother.

Also Read: 40-Acre Goshala Project Launched in Vemulawada to Support Temple Bull Care

The story kicks off with a powerful promise — the brother vowing to stand by his sister, no matter the time or situation. The trailer builds on this emotional core, showing glimpses of her being subjected to severe hardship and torture, setting up a tale of vengeance, justice, and undying loyalty.

Antagonist with a Chilling Philosophy

The trailer also introduces the antagonist, who delivers a haunting line:

“There are some who believe in creation and some who believe in destruction. I believe in the creation that comes out of destruction.”

This ominous philosophy hints at the high-stakes conflict that forms the backbone of the film.

Teaser Revealed Key Plot Elements and Setting

A teaser released earlier hinted that Nithiin plays a trained archer, and that the story unfolds in a mysterious and dangerous place called Ambaragodugu. The area has only one entry and one exit, making it a perfect setting for a tense action thriller.

It is implied that Nithiin’s sister and her child are trapped in this place, while others urge him to flee. However, bound by his promise, he chooses to confront the threat head-on.

The teaser ends with a powerful punchline from Nithiin:

“You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can’t keep your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise.”

A Star-Studded Comeback for Actress Laya

The film also marks the comeback of actress Laya, who recently completed dubbing for her role. Her return has added to the emotional weight of the film and raised fan expectations.

Supporting Cast and Crew

Along with Nithiin and Laya, the film features an impressive ensemble including:

Sapthami Gowda, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra, and Varsha Bollamma.

Key Technical Crew:

Produced by : Raju – Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations

: Raju – Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations Music : B. Ajaneesh Loknath

: B. Ajaneesh Loknath Cinematography : K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy, Setu

: K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy, Setu Editing : Sh Prawin Pudi

: Sh Prawin Pudi Art Direction : G.M Sekhar

: G.M Sekhar Stunt Choreography: Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma, Ram Krishan

Fans Await a Powerful Action Drama on July 4

With an emotional plot, powerful performances, and intense action, ‘Thammudu’ promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. The combination of heart, action, and high-stakes drama makes it one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.