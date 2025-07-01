40-Acre Goshala Project Launched in Vemulawada to Support Temple Bull Care

Rajanna-Sircilla, Telangana: In response to the alarming number of bull deaths at the Thippapur goshala, the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple authorities along with the district administration have initiated a comprehensive action plan to improve bull welfare and resolve the issue of overcrowding.

New Goshala Planned on 40 Acres in Marripalli Village

To address the critical issue of overcrowding at the Thippapur goshala, officials have earmarked 40 acres of government land in Survey No. 748 near Marripalli village, Vemulawada rural mandal. Plans are underway to construct a new and spacious goshala on the site. The land records and a site map have been submitted to the District Collector.

Existing Thippapur Goshala Severely Overcrowded

Currently, the Thippapur goshala spans only six acres and features six sheds—each with a capacity for 50 bulls, totaling accommodation for 300 bulls. However, the current population has surged to 1,250 bulls, resulting in severe overcrowding and multiple bull deaths in recent months.

Bull Welfare Measures Intensified

Recognizing the religious and cultural significance of the bulls, particularly among devotees of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple, the administration has taken major steps to enhance care facilities:

Appointed 6 veterinary doctors

Recruited 8 veterinary assistants

Hired 40 outsourcing staff for daily bull care

for daily bull care Appointed District Veterinary Officer Ravinder Reddy as the supervising officer

Previously, the goshala operated without any dedicated veterinary doctor, which added to the crisis during the May 2025 bull deaths.

Bull Distribution to Farmers Resumes After 7 Months

The bull distribution program, which was suspended in November 2024 due to alleged misuse, was resumed on June 2, 2025. Since the resumption, 720 bulls have been distributed to farmers across five phases. As of now, 520 bulls remain at the Thippapur goshala.

Plans to Cultivate Green Fodder Across 82 Acres

To improve bull nutrition, the administration plans to grow green fodder on 82 acres of government land located in three villages under Vemulawada limits:

Hanumakkapalli : 22 acres

: 22 acres Marripalli : 40 acres

: 40 acres Mudapalli: 20 acres

This step is expected to ensure a consistent and nutritious fodder supply for the bulls year-round.