Hockey India Announces Sanjay-Led India A Men’s Squad for Europe Tour

New Delhi: Hockey India has officially announced the India A Men’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming Europe tour, scheduled from July 8 to 20, 2025. The tour is set to feature eight matches against top European nations and aims to provide essential international exposure to a blend of emerging and experienced Indian players.

India A to Face Top European Teams

During the two-week tour, India A will play:

Two matches each against Ireland , France , and the Netherlands

against , , and the One match each against England and Belgium

These fixtures are intended to prepare the players for high-pressure, fast-paced European hockey conditions and refine their match temperament.

Sanjay Named Captain; Rabichandra Singh as Vice-Captain

The 20-member squad features a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent. Sanjay will lead the side as captain, with Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh named vice-captain.

Full Squad List for India A Europe Tour

🧤 Goalkeepers:

Pawan

Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar

🛡️ Defenders:

Pratap Lakra

Varun Kumar

Amandeep Lakra

Parmod

Sanjay (Captain)

⚙️ Midfielders:

Poovanna Chandura Boby

Mohammed Raheel Mouseen

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (Vice-Captain)

Vishnukant Singh

Pardeep Singh

Rajinder Singh

🎯 Forwards:

Angadbir Singh

Boby Singh Dhami

Maninder Singh

Venkatesh Kenche

Aditya Arjun Lalge

Selvam Karthi

Uttam Singh

🧩 Standbys:

Ankit Malik (Goalkeeper)

Sunil Jojo (Defender)

Sudeep Chirmako (Forward)

Shivendra Singh to Coach the Squad

The team will be coached by Shivendra Singh, currently serving as the Assistant Coach of the Indian men’s team. With his expertise in attacking strategies, Shivendra emphasized the significance of the tour:

“This tour is an important platform for our players to experience the tempo, structure, and intensity of European hockey. We have selected a squad that balances potential and experience, and I am confident this tour will be immensely beneficial in grooming the next batch of international players for India.”

Tour Aligns with Hockey India’s Long-Term Vision

This Europe tour is part of Hockey India’s broader plan to strengthen its talent development pipeline and provide meaningful international exposure to upcoming stars. The team’s first match is scheduled for July 8 against Ireland, marking the beginning of their journey on European turf.