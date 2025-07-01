Hockey India Announces Sanjay-Led India A Men’s Squad for Europe Tour
Hockey India has officially announced the India A Men’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming Europe tour, scheduled from July 8 to 20, 2025.
New Delhi: Hockey India has officially announced the India A Men’s Hockey Team squad for the upcoming Europe tour, scheduled from July 8 to 20, 2025. The tour is set to feature eight matches against top European nations and aims to provide essential international exposure to a blend of emerging and experienced Indian players.
Table of Contents
India A to Face Top European Teams
During the two-week tour, India A will play:
- Two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands
- One match each against England and Belgium
These fixtures are intended to prepare the players for high-pressure, fast-paced European hockey conditions and refine their match temperament.
Also Read: Gold and Silver Prices Soar in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on July 1, 2025
Sanjay Named Captain; Rabichandra Singh as Vice-Captain
The 20-member squad features a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent. Sanjay will lead the side as captain, with Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh named vice-captain.
Full Squad List for India A Europe Tour
🧤 Goalkeepers:
- Pawan
- Mohit Honnenahalli Shashikumar
🛡️ Defenders:
- Pratap Lakra
- Varun Kumar
- Amandeep Lakra
- Parmod
- Sanjay (Captain)
⚙️ Midfielders:
- Poovanna Chandura Boby
- Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
- Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (Vice-Captain)
- Vishnukant Singh
- Pardeep Singh
- Rajinder Singh
🎯 Forwards:
- Angadbir Singh
- Boby Singh Dhami
- Maninder Singh
- Venkatesh Kenche
- Aditya Arjun Lalge
- Selvam Karthi
- Uttam Singh
🧩 Standbys:
- Ankit Malik (Goalkeeper)
- Sunil Jojo (Defender)
- Sudeep Chirmako (Forward)
Shivendra Singh to Coach the Squad
The team will be coached by Shivendra Singh, currently serving as the Assistant Coach of the Indian men’s team. With his expertise in attacking strategies, Shivendra emphasized the significance of the tour:
“This tour is an important platform for our players to experience the tempo, structure, and intensity of European hockey. We have selected a squad that balances potential and experience, and I am confident this tour will be immensely beneficial in grooming the next batch of international players for India.”
Tour Aligns with Hockey India’s Long-Term Vision
This Europe tour is part of Hockey India’s broader plan to strengthen its talent development pipeline and provide meaningful international exposure to upcoming stars. The team’s first match is scheduled for July 8 against Ireland, marking the beginning of their journey on European turf.