Gold and Silver Prices Soar in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on July 1, 2025

Hyderabad: After a brief period of relief, gold and silver prices in India have once again witnessed a significant surge. The rebound comes after a steady decline observed in recent weeks, mainly influenced by international geopolitical tensions, particularly the Iran-Israel conflict, which had initially driven prices up and then slightly down.

Also Read: ICAI CA Result 2025 for Intermediate, Final, Foundation to Be Declared on July 6 at icai.nic.in

Gold Price Hike: Over ₹1,100 Surge in 24K Gold

As per the latest updates from multiple pricing portals on July 1, 2025 (Tuesday morning), gold prices have sharply risen. The price of 24-carat gold has increased by ₹1,140 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is up by ₹1,050 per 10 grams.

Current National Average Rates:

24 Carat Gold : ₹98,400 per 10 grams

: ₹98,400 per 10 grams 22 Carat Gold: ₹90,200 per 10 grams

Silver Prices Also Climb Sharply

Silver prices have also seen a steep rise, with an increase of ₹2,300 per kilogram. The current silver price stands at ₹1,10,000 per kg on average across the country.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices on July 1, 2025

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver rates in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and other major Indian cities:

🔸 Hyderabad:

24K Gold: ₹98,400 per 10 grams

22K Gold: ₹90,200 per 10 grams

Silver: ₹1,20,000 per kg

🔸 Vijayawada & Visakhapatnam:

24K Gold: ₹98,400

22K Gold: ₹90,200

Silver: ₹1,20,000 per kg

🔸 Delhi:

24K Gold: ₹98,550

22K Gold: ₹90,350

Silver: ₹1,10,000 per kg

🔸 Mumbai:

24K Gold: ₹98,400

22K Gold: ₹90,200

Silver: ₹1,10,000 per kg

🔸 Chennai:

24K Gold: ₹98,400

22K Gold: ₹90,200

Silver: ₹1,20,000 per kg

🔸 Bengaluru:

24K Gold: ₹98,400

22K Gold: ₹90,200

Silver: ₹1,10,000 per kg

What’s Driving the Gold Price Increase?

The surge in gold prices in India is being linked to various global factors, including:

Easing of Middle East tensions (notably Iran-Israel)

International gold demand and dollar fluctuations

Anticipated rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve

Despite earlier corrections, the upward trend suggests growing investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold and silver amid market uncertainty.

Final Thoughts

With gold nearing ₹1 lakh per 10 grams, consumers and investors are keeping a close watch on price trends. Those planning to buy jewelry or invest in precious metals should stay updated with daily gold and silver rates to make informed decisions.