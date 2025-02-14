Trump Approves Extradition of 26/11 Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Washington: In a significant development following his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump has announced the approval of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India.

During a joint press meeting with PM Modi, President Trump confirmed the decision, stating, “I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, involved in the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India.”

Trump emphasized, “He is going back to India to face justice.”

PM Modi Thanks Trump for Speeding Up the Extradition Process

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for the US’s decision, thanking President Trump for confirming the extradition. PM Modi said, “A perpetrator of the Mumbai terror attack is being extradited for his interrogation and trial in India. I thank President Trump for expediting the process.”

US Supreme Court Clears Path for Extradition

This announcement follows a crucial ruling from the US Supreme Court on January 21, which rejected Rana’s review petition, thus clearing the way for his extradition to India. The US State Department also confirmed that, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s decision, the Department of State is now evaluating the next steps in the case.

A statement from the US Department of State added, “We have long supported India’s efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice.”

Rana’s Role in the 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin businessman, is accused of being involved in the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives, including six Americans. Rana is closely linked to David Coleman Headley, another key conspirator in the attacks. The Mumbai Police charge sheet states that Rana visited India between November 11 and November 21, 2008, staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai during this period.

Investigations revealed email exchanges between Rana and Headley, with one email inquiring about Major Iqbal’s contact details. Major Iqbal, identified as a Pakistani intelligence officer with ties to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), is also an accused in the case.

Rana’s Previous Prosecution in the US

Tahawwur Rana was previously prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. He was convicted on charges related to providing material support to terrorism, including aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group responsible for the Mumbai attacks.

As part of his extradition, Rana will face interrogation by Indian agencies and will stand trial in India for his role in the 26/11 terror attacks.

This extradition marks a critical step in ensuring that those responsible for the horrific Mumbai attacks are held accountable for their actions.