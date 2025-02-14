Pakistan: 11 Labourers Killed in Bomb Blast in Balochistan Province

Quetta: At least 11 labourers were killed and seven others critically injured when a bomb exploded on Friday in the Shahrag area of Harnai, located in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. The blast occurred when a vehicle carrying coal miners passed by the road where the bomb had been planted.

Details of the Attack

The bomb is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED), which was planted on the road. According to Hazrat Wali Kakar, Deputy Commissioner of Harnai, the explosion targeted a vehicle carrying coal miners. The security forces quickly cordoned off the area, and the bodies of the deceased, along with the injured, were transferred to the hospital.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: NZ Pacer Sears Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury, Duffy Named Replacement

Casualties and Hospital Confirmation

Hospital authorities confirmed the deaths of 11 individuals, with nine arriving dead at the hospital and two succumbing to their injuries. The condition of the seven injured workers is critical, according to the hospital.

History of Attacks in the Region

The Shahrag area of Harnai has been the site of previous bomb blasts. It is believed that these attacks were aimed at disrupting the mining operations in the region, as most of the victims were coal miners. Additionally, it is suspected that the workers were targeted because they were not natives of Balochistan.

According to the Mines Department, the majority of the deceased coal miners were from Swat and Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Possible Suspects and Group Activity

While no militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group from Balochistan, has carried out similar attacks in the past. The provincial government of Balochistan condemned the attack and announced an immediate investigation.

Government Response

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, condemned the attack, saying, “Terrorists who target innocent citizens do not deserve any forgiveness. Strict action will continue against the elements damaging the peace of Balochistan.” He also emphasized that the intentions of the attackers would not succeed under any circumstances.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, also condemned the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice. “The beasts who target innocent civilians should not be shown any mercy,” Naqvi added.

Ongoing Security Issues in Balochistan

Balochistan has been a region plagued by frequent targeted attacks by militant groups. Labourers and workers, often from Punjab province, have been killed after being identified by militants due to their origin. The province has long been a point of concern for security forces, with ongoing threats from various militant factions.

Pakistan maintains that these groups are supported by the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan, further complicating security challenges in the region.