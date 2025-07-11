Trump Imposes 35% Tariff on Canadian Imports

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping new trade move, confirming that a 35% tariff will be imposed on imports from Canada starting August 1.

The decision was revealed through an official letter Trump shared on his social media platforms on Thursday, directly addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

U.S. Prepares for Broader Tariff Actions Against Trade Partners

In the letter, Trump warned that the tariff could increase if Canada retaliates. While Canada faces the steepest penalty yet, Trump mentioned that most other trade partners may face tariffs of 15% to 20%, depending on future negotiations and trade conditions.

This letter is part of a growing series—the 20th such letter this week alone—as Trump increases pressure on global economies amid an expanding trade war agenda.

Canada-U.S. Relations Strained Despite Friendly Meetings

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, given the recent warm diplomatic relations between Trump and Carney. On May 6, Carney visited the White House and held what was described as a cordial meeting in the Oval Office. The two leaders also met again during the G7 Summit in Canada last month, where Trump faced pushback from several global leaders regarding his trade policies.

Despite these engagements, the U.S. president remains firm in his approach. The tariff moves marks a sharp turn from diplomatic cooperation to economic confrontation.

Trump Hints at Further Tariffs in NBC Interview

In an NBC News interview published Thursday, Trump confirmed that other trade allies—including some who haven’t yet received official notification—could soon face similar or even broader tariffs. Countries like Japan and South Korea have already seen new tariffs on goods such as copper, which now carries a 50% duty.

The administration’s aggressive trade stance is expected to have global repercussions, affecting international supply chains and sparking potential retaliatory measures from affected countries.

What This Means for Global Trade

Analysts suggest that the 35% tariff on Canadian goods could severely impact North American trade dynamics. Businesses in both countries are now scrambling to understand how the new tariffs will affect their operations and costs.

Trump’s strategy appears aimed at reshaping U.S. trade relationships on terms he deems more favorable to American industries, but it comes with the risk of igniting full-scale trade conflicts with longtime allies.