Trump Says It’s “Hard to Ask Israel to Stop” Amid Escalating Strikes on Iran

New York: Former US President Donald Trump stated that it would be difficult to ask Israel to halt its airstrikes on Iran, even as diplomatic efforts continue to defuse rising tensions in the Middle East. His remarks come amid intensifying Israeli military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure.

Trump made the comments during a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf course, according to reports cited by Xinhua News Agency.

Trump Criticizes Europe’s Role in Iran Diplomacy

During his media interaction, Trump also dismissed European diplomatic initiatives aimed at engaging with Tehran.

“They didn’t help… Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us,” Trump said, adding, “Europe is not going to be able to help on this one.”

His comments suggest that the Trump camp views the US-Iran nuclear dialogue as Washington’s sole domain and not one to be influenced by European mediation.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce refused to comment on whether the Biden or Trump administrations would push for a ceasefire to enable US-Iran nuclear talks.

“I’m not going to characterize what’s happening now, or the reaction by the president or the secretary of state,” she said during a Friday press briefing.

Israel Conducts Massive Airstrikes in Iran, Targets Over 35 Missile Sites

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Friday morning that its Air Force conducted a wave of airstrikes in Iran, targeting more than 35 missile storage and launch sites.

“With precise intelligence guidance, over 25 fighter jets struck facilities in Tiberias and Kermanshah, destroying infrastructure tied to the Iranian regime,” the IDF stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Additional Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit missile systems and radar installations in Isfahan and Tehran, aiming to neutralize Iranian defenses that threatened Israeli aircraft.

Regional Tensions Escalate as Diplomacy Hangs in Balance

The latest developments underscore the growing geopolitical tension between Israel and Iran, raising concerns over regional security and the future of US-led nuclear negotiations with Tehran. With Trump’s firm stance and Israel’s aggressive military campaign, the prospect of diplomatic de-escalation appears increasingly uncertain.