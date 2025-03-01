Trump Expected to Sign Order Making English the Official Language of the US

Washington: President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, the White House announced.

The order will give government agencies and federally funded organizations the option to discontinue offering documents and services in languages other than English, according to a fact sheet released ahead of the signing.

Policy Reversal on Language Assistance

The executive order would rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required federal agencies and grant recipients to provide language assistance for non-English speakers.

According to the White House, the change aims to “promote unity, establish efficiency in government operations, and create a pathway for civic engagement.”

Also Read: Zelensky Cancels Public Events After Tense White House Showdown

Existing State Laws and Past Legislative Efforts

More than 30 states have already designated English as their official language, according to US English, an advocacy group supporting the measure.

For decades, lawmakers in Congress have introduced legislation to make English the official national language, but those efforts have repeatedly failed.

Controversy Over Spanish-Language Website

The announcement follows the Trump administration’s removal of the Spanish-language version of the White House website last month. While officials initially claimed it would be restored, as of Friday, it remained offline.

Trump had also shut down the Spanish-language site during his first term, and it was reinstated under President Joe Biden.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

Trump was expected to sign the order on Friday, but by nightfall, no official confirmation had been released. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the executive order.