Trump Warns Iran of ‘Great Danger’ as Direct Nuclear Talks Begin

In a significant development, President Donald Trump revealed that the United States and Iran will engage in direct talks, with the first meeting scheduled for Saturday. Trump emphasized the importance of the talks, warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to Iran being in “great danger.” He reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

Direct Talks Between US and Iran: What We Know

The exact location and the officials involved in the talks have not been disclosed, but President Trump described the upcoming meeting as occurring at the “very top” level, signaling the high-stakes nature of the discussions. The announcement follows weeks of diplomatic outreach by Trump, who initially invited Iran to negotiate, though the offer was rejected by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Trump’s “Maximum Pressure” Policy on Iran

Trump’s announcement of direct talks is a shift from his earlier approach, which was centered on a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. This strategy included withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal brokered under President Barack Obama, which had lifted severe sanctions on Iran in exchange for the country halting its nuclear weapons program.

Nuclear Weapons: A Key Point of Concern

The U.S. president stressed that a nuclear-armed Iran would not be tolerated, emphasizing the need for a deal. Trump mentioned that military action, referred to as “the obvious,” would be considered only if the talks fail. His remarks highlight the intense pressure on both sides to reach a diplomatic resolution, with Iran’s nuclear program being a primary focus.

Trump Warns of Iran’s “Great Danger” Without Agreement

Trump made it clear that Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a direct threat. He warned that if the talks fail, Iran could face significant consequences. He stated, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s all there is to it.”

Although Trump did not identify specific countries, he also alluded to other nuclear powers that he believes “should not have” nuclear weapons, without naming them or outlining specific plans.

As the talks approach, the international community will closely watch these high-level negotiations, which could reshape the future of U.S.-Iran relations and global security.