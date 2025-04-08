Sensex Soars Over 1,000 Points Despite Global Market Jitters

Mumbai: Indian frontline indices opened sharply higher on Tuesday, defying global uncertainty linked to US tariffs. Market heavyweights such as Titan, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports buoyed investor sentiment.

Strong Market Opening

As of 9:21 AM, the Sensex surged 1,169 points (1.60%) to 74,307, while the Nifty climbed 375 points (1.69%) to 22,536.

Midcaps and Smallcaps Follow Suit

Mid and smallcap indices joined the rally:

Nifty Midcap 100 rose by 1,094 points (2.24%) to 49,903

rose by 1,094 points (2.24%) to 49,903 Nifty Smallcap 100 was up 356 points (1.75%) at 15,424

Sectoral Indices in the Green

All sectoral indices showed gains, with notable strength in:

PSU Banks

Financial Services

Metals

Realty

Energy

Private Banks

Infrastructure

Key Gainers in the Sensex Pack

Major gainers included:

Titan

Adani Ports

Tata Motors

Bajaj Finserv

SBI

Axis Bank

UltraTech Cement

Tata Steel

IndusInd Bank

Zomato

Bajaj Finance

NTPC

TCS was the only stock in the red during early trade.

Global Concerns Persist

Despite the bullish opening, analysts remain cautious. V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said,

“There are some significant takeaways from the ongoing chaos. One, the trade war is likely to be confined to US and China. Others including EU and Japan have opted for negotiations. India has already started negotiations on a BTA with US. Two, the risk of a recession in the US has increased. Three, China is likely to be the worst-hit economy.”

He added that investors may stay in a wait-and-watch mode as uncertainty continues.

Positive Cues from Asian Markets

Buying interest was seen across major Asian indices:

Tokyo

Shanghai

Hong Kong

Seoul

Meanwhile, US markets closed in the red on Monday due to recession fears.

Institutional Activity: FIIs vs. DIIs

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the sixth straight session on April 7, offloading Rs 9,040 crore worth of equities.

remained net sellers for the sixth straight session on April 7, offloading worth of equities. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing Rs 12,122 crore worth of shares.

Key Triggers Ahead

According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities, markets are closely watching: