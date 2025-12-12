Hyderabad Shocker, Tuition Teacher Burns 7-Year-Old Boy with Hot Ladle in OU Colony

A deeply disturbing child abuse case in Hyderabad has come to light, where a tuition teacher allegedly burned a 7-year-old boy with a hot ladle (Spoon) inside her class. The shocking incident occurred in the Film Nagar Police Station limits, triggering outrage and demands for strict action.

7-Year-Old Burned for “Not Studying”

The victim, Teja Nandan, a Class 1 student from OU Colony, was reportedly attacked by his tuition teacher, identified as Sree Manasa. According to family members and local details:

The teacher claimed the child was not studying properly

She allegedly used a hot ladle to burn him

Burns were found on hands, legs, face, and eight places on his body

The brutality of the assault has left the child in severe pain, and he is reportedly struggling to walk due to the burn injuries.

Parents File Complaint at Film Nagar Police Station

Shocked by the injuries on their child’s body, Teja Nandan’s parents rushed to the Film Nagar Police Station and filed an official complaint.

The police immediately shifted the child to Golkonda Area Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary assessments have confirmed multiple burn marks consistent with the use of a heated metal object.

Parents Demand Strict Action Against Tuition Teacher

The child’s parents have urged authorities to take strict and immediate action against the accused teacher, Sree Manasa, accusing her of deliberately inflicting brutal injuries on their son.

They stated that:

Their child was subjected to inhumane punishment

The burns were so severe that Teja Nandan cannot walk properly

No child should face such cruelty in the name of education

Their appeal has intensified public demand for accountability and stronger safety measures for children attending private tuition classes.

The Hyderabad tuition teacher child abuse case has sparked widespread shock and raised urgent questions about student safety in private coaching environments. As the investigation progresses, the public awaits strict legal action to ensure justice for Teja Nandan, who continues to suffer from severe burn injuries.

