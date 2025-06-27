Turmeric Board Finally a Reality: Amit Shah to Launch Nizamabad Office

Telangana: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially inaugurate the Turmeric Board office in Nizamabad on May 29, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy announced. Along with the inauguration, Shah will also address a public farmers’ meeting on the same day.

The announcement was made during Reddy’s visit to Nizamabad on Thursday, where he was accompanied by MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana.

Turmeric Board a Result of Decades-Long Farmers’ Struggle

Speaking to the media, G Kishan Reddy emphasized that the establishment of the Turmeric Board marks the culmination of over 40 years of farmers’ demands, protests, and agitations.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of MP Dharmapuri Arvind, the support of our national and state party, and the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this long-awaited dream has come true,” said Reddy.

The formation of the ‘Yellow Board’ – a symbolic reference to turmeric – is expected to bring significant development and market support to turmeric farmers in the region.

Political Jibe Over Phone Tapping Case

During the same media interaction, Kishan Reddy took aim at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party over the ongoing phone tapping case. He urged them to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair and impartial probe.

“If the Telangana police investigate their own department, justice cannot be expected,” said Reddy. He added that Revanth Reddy, during his tenure as TPCC chief, had previously demanded a CBI investigation into the same issue.

Public Meeting to Address Farmers’ Issues

The public meeting on May 29, where Amit Shah will speak, is expected to gather thousands of farmers from Nizamabad and surrounding regions, as the inauguration of the Turmeric Board marks a significant policy milestone in Telangana’s agricultural landscape.