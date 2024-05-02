Two held for forcing woman into flesh trade

Thane: Police have arrested two managers of a spa in Navi Mumbai for allegedly pushing a woman employee into flesh trade, an official said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered against the duo under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 370 (human trafficking) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Rohidas Karotia (25) and Akash Daulat Vairale (26), who were arrested on Wednesday at around 5.00 am, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Turbhe police station raided the spa, located behind a mall in Vashi on April 30 night and caught the duo. They are accused of forcing a female employee of the spa to indulge in flesh trade under the garb of providing massage services, the official said.