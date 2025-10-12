Hyderabad

Two Teenagers Go Missing After Drowning in Musi River near Golden Heights, Rajendranagar

Tension gripped the Rajendranagar area on Saturday evening after two teenagers reportedly drowned in the Musi River near Golden Heights.

Mohammed Yousuf 12 October 2025 - 20:19
Hyderabad: Tension gripped the Rajendranagar area on Saturday evening after two teenagers reportedly drowned in the Musi River near Golden Heights.

According to police, six youths from Hyderabad’s Old City had arrived at the spot to take a bath in the river. During the course of their swim, two of them — identified as Mohammed Rahen (16) and Sohel (16), both residents of Suleman Nagar, M.M. Pahad — were swept away by the current and went missing.

Upon witnessing the incident, two of their friends fled the scene in panic, while the remaining two were detained by Rajendranagar police for questioning.

Police teams, along with Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel, immediately launched a search operation to trace the missing boys. Efforts to locate the bodies were continuing late into the night.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay away from the Musi River, especially in areas where the water flow remains unpredictable and risky.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

