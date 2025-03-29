UAE Announces Sunday, March 30 as First Day of Eid Al Fitr 2025

The UAE has officially announced Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the first day of Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. The decision followed the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday, March 29, using AI-powered drones deployed from the Al-Khatim Astronomical Observatory.

UAE Moon-Sighting Committee Declares March 30 as Eid Al Fitr 2025

Key Dates for UAE Eid Al Fitr Holidays

Public holidays : Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

: Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2. Moon sighting : Confirmed on March 29 after a meeting at Al-Hosn landmark.

: Confirmed on March 29 after a meeting at Al-Hosn landmark. Eid prayers: Held nationwide at dawn on March 30.

The holiday period allows residents to celebrate with family gatherings, traditional feasts, and charitable acts like Sadaqat al-Fitr.

How Eid Al Fitr 2025 Was Determined

The UAE’s Moon-sighting Committee utilized advanced technology, including AI drones, to detect the crescent moon. This method aligns with the Islamic lunar calendar, where Eid begins only after confirmed visual sightings.

UAE deploys Artificial Intelligence, drones for Shawwal crescent sighting;

This marks the second time the UAE has deployed drones for crescent sightinghttps://t.co/lLtuFSo15B pic.twitter.com/HPHJiTp4Oo — Gulf Today (@gulftoday) March 29, 2025

Festive Traditions in the UAE

Eid prayers : Conducted in two Rakats, followed by sermons.

: Conducted in two Rakats, followed by sermons. Charity : Mandatory donations to the poor before prayers.

: Mandatory donations to the poor before prayers. Family visits: Exchange of gifts (Eidi) and festive meals.

Travel and Holiday Planning

With holidays confirmed from March 31 to April 2, residents are advised to:

Book flights early for international travel.

Monitor local announcements for prayer timings.

Plan family gatherings around official holiday dates.

Final Confirmation of UAE Eid Al Fitr 2025 Dates

The UAE’s timely announcement of Eid Al Fitr 2025 dates ensures clarity for residents and businesses. As families prepare for celebrations, the focus remains on spiritual reflection and community bonding during the three-day holiday period.

— Reporting by Munsif News Desk