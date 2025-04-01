UK Visa Fee Hike for Indian Nationals Effective from April 1

Starting April 1, 2025, Indian nationals traveling to the United Kingdom will face a rise in visa fees. The fee for a Standard Visitor visa has increased from £115 (₹12,190) to £127 (₹13,462), marking an increase of £12 (₹1,272). This hike also extends to long-term visitor visas, including options for 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year stays, with the cost adjustments detailed below.

Long-Term Visitor Visa Fees See Significant Increase

The long-term visitor visas, available for frequent travelers to the UK, have seen a notable fee revision:

Two-year visa : Now £475 (₹50,350), up from £432 (₹45,792)

: Now £475 (₹50,350), up from £432 (₹45,792) Five-year visa : Now £848 (₹89,888), up from £771 (₹81,726)

: Now £848 (₹89,888), up from £771 (₹81,726) Ten-year visa: Now £1,059 (₹1,12,254), up from £963 (₹1,02,078)

These long-term visas are designed for family visitors, business travelers, and frequent tourists who plan to visit the UK multiple times. They allow stays of up to six months per visit, though applicants must demonstrate stable finances, a consistent travel history, and strong ties to their home country.

Expansion of Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) System

In addition to visa fee hikes, the UK government is also expanding its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system. The ETA, which applies to travelers from visa-exempt countries, has seen its fee rise from £10 (₹1,060) to £16 (₹1,696). This increase of £6 (₹636) also reflects a broader expansion of the ETA, which now includes countries such as Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, with additional countries expected to be added throughout 2024 and 2025.

What Travelers Need to Know

For Indian nationals, applying for a Standard Visitor visa requires submitting an online application followed by biometric data at a visa center. Documents required include a passport, proof of funds, travel itinerary, and accommodation details. Processing time for these visas is typically around three weeks but may take longer during busy periods.

Meanwhile, for travelers from visa-exempt countries, applying for the ETA is simpler, involving an online or mobile app application without the need for biometrics or documentation. Most ETAs are processed within three working days, and the validity lasts for two years or until the passport expires.

Conclusion

With the new changes coming into effect from April 1, 2025, Indian nationals and other visitors from visa-requiring countries will need to prepare for the updated visa fees. For those planning multiple visits, long-term visitor visas offer a cost-effective option, though the process involves more documentation. As the UK continues to revise its immigration policies, travelers are advised to stay informed about new requirements to avoid any last-minute surprises.