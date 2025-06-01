Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia, Hits Nuclear-Capable Bombers in Massive Drone Attack

In a daring and unprecedented operation, Ukraine launched a massive drone strike deep inside Russian territory, targeting strategic airbases housing nuclear-capable bombers. The attack, which Kyiv officials described as a “large-scale special operation,” reportedly damaged over 40 Russian military aircraft and caused billions in losses.

Ukraine Targets Strategic Bombers in Siberia

According to a senior Ukrainian security source quoted by Reuters, the drone strike was carried out by Ukraine’s domestic security service (SBU) and targeted the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk Oblast, eastern Siberia — more than 4,300 km from Ukraine’s border.

The aircraft hit included Tu-95 and Tu-22M bombers, long-range warplanes known for launching cruise missiles during Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. Ukrainian officials estimated the damage to be worth over $2 billion, with dramatic footage showing large plumes of smoke and explosions at the airbase.

Also Read: What is the EB-5 Green Card and Why Are Indian Students Rushing for It? Here’s What You Need to Know

“Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia,” the SBU said, releasing video clips of the fiery aftermath.

Local Confirmation and Additional Targets

Igor Kobzev, Governor of Irkutsk Oblast, confirmed a drone strike on a military unit in the Usolsky district, though he stopped short of naming the Belaya airbase. In his Telegram post, drones were heard flying overhead as smoke billowed into the sky. Kobzev noted that drones had been launched from a truck, marking the first such strike in the region.

Ukrainian sources also informed the BBC that airbases near Murmansk, another key Russian aviation hub, were also targeted. Russian media acknowledged the attacks and claimed that air defence systems had been activated in response.

Retaliatory Strikes and Rising Tensions

The Ukrainian drone offensive came on the heels of Russia’s largest drone and missile barrage since the full-scale war began. According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat, 472 drones and 7 missiles were fired at Ukraine on Sunday, of which 385 aerial threats were intercepted.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training facility killed at least 12 soldiers and injured over 60 others, leading to a Ukrainian internal inquiry into possible command errors.

Peace Talks and Continuing Warfare

Despite escalating tensions, preparations are underway for direct peace talks in Istanbul, where Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is expected to lead Kyiv’s delegation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to defend its independence, statehood, and citizens.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state and our people,” Zelenskyy stated on Sunday.

The bold drone strikes mark a significant escalation in Ukraine’s asymmetric warfare tactics and signal Kyiv’s ability to hit far-flung Russian military targets with precision — even as both sides inch toward possible diplomatic engagement.