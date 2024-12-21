UN declares Dec 21 as Meditation Day, Varanasi welcomes the announcement

Varanasi: The United Nations (UN) has declared December 21 as Meditation Day. Reactions from across various sections of society have been pouring in following this announcement. The people of Varanasi have also welcomed this declaration by the United Nations.

The people of Varanasi believe that this initiative will not only promote the religious and cultural identity of Varanasi but will also highlight the importance of meditation and mental peace worldwide. This step, honouring Varanasi’s traditions and spiritual heritage, is seen as a move in a positive direction.

Advocate Anurag Pandey congratulated the United Nations for this initiative, calling it a wonderful step for health, similar to the celebration of Yoga Day. He believes that this announcement will be very beneficial and hopes that more people will be drawn to this practice.

Advocate Avnish Rai expressed that this is a moment of great pride for India. He mentioned that India’s traditions are being recognised worldwide, which is a matter of pride for the country and its people. He also pointed out the recent shift in people’s daily routines, with more individuals adopting yoga and meditation, leading to a broader acceptance of spiritual traditions.

Rajeev Rai said this is a very positive step. After yoga, this is another excellent initiative for health. He further stated that declaring December 21 as Meditation Day is a remarkable move by the United Nations.

Pawan Singh also praised this declaration, expressing confidence that it will yield positive results in the future.

On this announcement by the United Nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the X: “Today, on World Meditation Day, I call upon everyone to make meditation a part of their daily lives and experience its transformative potential. Meditation is a powerful way to bring peace and harmony to one’s life, as well as to our society and planet. In the age of technology, Apps and guided videos can be valuable tools to help incorporate meditation into our routines.”