Union Minister Bandi Sanjay assures Telangana of Centre’s full support in flood relief operations

Hyderabad: union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar today held a telephonic conversation with Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy regarding the ongoing relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. During the call, Bandi Sanjay informed that an Army helicopter has already been deployed in the Nirmal district to carry out relief and rescue operations.

He assured the State Government of the Centre’s complete cooperation, adding that additional NDRF teams are on standby and will be rushed immediately if required. He also shared this update on social media.

Meanwhile, two more Army helicopters are expected to reach Sircilla district headquarters shortly to intensify rescue operations and evacuate people stranded in submerged areas. Earlier, Bandi Sanjay had contacted Defence officials over the delay in the arrival of Army helicopters.

Central Defence officials clarified that three helicopters had already been dispatched to Telangana, but weather conditions and incessant rains were hampering their immediate deployment. They added that arrangements were being made to mobilize helicopters from Nanded and Bidar stations.

The union Minister said heavy rains have caused flooding in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Maneru rivers, severely impacting low-lying areas. He emphasised that NDRF teams are working in coordination with the state government to undertake war-time measures to evacuate people from flood-affected regions.