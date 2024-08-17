Unveiling Opulence: The 2024 Mangala Collection by TBZ-The Original

Hyderabad: A moment of splendour unfolded as Samyuktha Menon, the celebrated actress, unveiled the resplendent “2024 Mangala Collection on the auspicious occasion of Varalakshmi Vratham at TBZ-The Original’s renowned Punjagutta store in Hyderabad.

This festive season, immerse yourself in a world of handcrafted brilliance, where Diamonds and Gold intertwine to create a collection that pays homage to the rich cultural tapestry of Southern India.

From intricately designed waist belts to sparkling necklaces that radiate elegance, each piece in the collection is a tribute to India’s time-honoured traditions. Samyuktha Menon, adorned in one of the captivating Fancy Sets from the collection, expressed her honour and delight in seeing the wide range of Gold and Diamond Jewellery, adorned with exquisite gemstones and intricate designs, available at TBZ- The Original Showrooms.

Actress Samyuktha Menon said “I am extremely honoured and privileged to be a part of this launch by TBZ-The Original. It is a moment of pride that I have been called to grace this auspicious occasion to unveil the ‘2024 Mangala Collection’.

Adorning such gorgeous jewellery inspired by India’s rich cultural legacy is truly an honour. I feel privileged to be wearing one of the Dazzling sets from this collection today. TBZ -The Original truly gives you the “Right Choice, and Right Price” products, and is to my go to destination for all jewellery needs

About Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited is India’s renowned and trusted jewellery retaller with a legacy of 160 years. The company began its journey in 1864 opening its flagship store in Zaveri Bazar, Mumbai.

Over the years, the company has established itself as a preferred choice for customers in the wedding jewellery segment, recognized for exquisite gold and diamond jewellery designs.

It has led from the front, in an otherwise largely unorganised Indian jewellery industry, displaying high quality and transparency standards over the last 160 years, being the first jeweller to offer buyback guarantee on jewellery and to introduce 100% per- hallmarked jewellery in India.

The company has transformed itself from a one store Benerationed business in 1864 to a professional organisation spearheaded by the 5th generation, expanding its presence and reach across India with 34 stores in 28 towns operating in 12 states.