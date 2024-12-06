Telangana

UP Deputy CM K P Maurya invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.

Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 18:49
UP Deputy CM K P Maurya invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Maha Kumbh
UP Deputy CM K P Maurya invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Maha Kumbh

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 to be held in Prayagraj.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to boost water tourism and adventure sports: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

met the Chief Minister at the latter’s residence at Jubilee Hills here and extended the invitation, officials sources said. The Maha Kumbh 2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 18:49

Related Articles

Shadnagar: Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Shadnagar: Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

6 December 2024 - 18:12
KCR, Kishan Reddy invited for unveiling of Telangana Talli statue

KCR, Kishan Reddy invited for unveiling of Telangana Talli statue

6 December 2024 - 16:49
Constitution's Article 3, incorporated by Ambedkar, paved for Telangana’s formation: KCR

Constitution’s Article 3, incorporated by Ambedkar, paved for Telangana’s formation: KCR

6 December 2024 - 14:49
Woman allegedly responsible for Telengana cop's suicide detained

Woman allegedly responsible for Telengana cop’s suicide detained

5 December 2024 - 19:08
Back to top button