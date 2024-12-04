Telangana Govt to boost water tourism and adventure sports: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is gearing up to develop water tourism and adventure sports across the state, announced Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

The Minister inaugurated new water sports facilities set up by the Amaravati Boating Club at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Joining Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TGTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Minister Jupally took a jet ski ride, marking the beginning of this initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Minister highlighted Telangana’s vast potential for tourism, citing its beautiful landscapes, ancient temples, historical landmarks, and water resources as key assets.

“Water sports are rapidly gaining popularity, and the government is committed to promoting water tourism and adventure activities in the state,” he said.

The state is identifying areas with tourism potential by assessing its water resources, including the backwaters of Somashila in the Krishna River basin, Nagarjuna Sagar, and reservoirs across Telangana.

“Developing these locations to international standards will not only attract tourists but also boost local employment and increase state revenue,” the Minister explained.

Jupally criticized past administrations for neglecting tourism and failing to fulfill promises about revitalizing Hussain Sagar. He emphasized the need to purify and clean the lake to restore its glory.

Outlining the government’s vision, he said, “In line with CM Revanth Reddy’s ideas, we have crafted a special program to revitalize the tourism sector. Public-private partnerships (PPP) will be leveraged to develop unused government properties and create infrastructure for tourists.” The government, he added, aims to create facilities that balance public interest with private investment, ensuring long-term sustainability.

Tourists visiting Hussain Sagar can now enjoy activities such as jet skiing, kayaking, jet attack rides, and water rollers, entertaining adults and children alike.

The event saw participation from TGTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Managing Director Prakash Reddy, Amaravati Boating Club CEO Tarun Kakani, and other dignitaries.