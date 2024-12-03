Harish Rao Slams Revanth Reddy Over Multiple Cases Filed Against Him

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has strongly criticized Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of filing a series of false cases against him in an attempt to silence his criticism. In a bold statement on Tuesday, Harish Rao declared that no number of fabricated cases would stop him from holding Revanth Reddy accountable for his alleged failures and broken promises to the people of Telangana.

Harish Rao’s comments came in response to a recent case filed against him, accusing him of involvement in a phone-tapping scandal during the previous BRS government. The senior BRS leader dismissed the allegations as baseless and part of a broader strategy by the Congress government to target him.

He vowed to continue questioning Revanth Reddy and his government’s actions, asserting that he would not rest until the people of Telangana delivered their verdict on the Congress administration’s governance.

“You can file thousands of false cases, but it will not stop me from questioning your failures. I will continue to expose your incompetence and broken promises, no matter how many cases you file against me

,” Harish Rao said in a strong counter to the recent developments. He accused the Congress leadership of using fabricated cases to deflect attention from the administration’s shortcomings.

Taking to social media platform X, Harish Rao held the Congress government responsible for the series of cases filed against him, including a complaint at Yadagirigutta related to loan waivers, and separate complaints registered at Begum Bazar and Cyber Crime stations. He called these actions an attempt to divert public focus from the government’s failure to fulfill its promises.

“Your actions show your inability to answer the people’s concerns. The cases filed in places like Manakondur and Panjagutta police stations for my remarks at public events are clear attempts to silence me for exposing your two-faced policies and unfulfilled promises,” Harish Rao remarked.

He emphasized that his commitment to the people of Telangana would remain unwavering. “I will continue to advocate for the people and expose the inefficiencies of the Congress government,” he concluded.