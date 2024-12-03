Bank Employee Found Murdered in Car in Hanamkonda

Warangal: In a chilling incident, the body of a bank employee was discovered inside a parked car near Rangampet in Hanamkonda on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajmohan, an employee of Kakatiya Grameen Bank.

Locals first noticed the car suspiciously parked in the area and peered through the window, finding the lifeless body of a man tied with a rope in the backseat. Alarmed, they immediately alerted the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officials examined the car and retrieved a driving license, which helped confirm the victim’s identity. Preliminary investigations suggest that Rajmohan may have been killed elsewhere, and his body was later dumped in the vehicle at the current location.

Witnesses reported seeing an unidentified individual park the car around 3 a.m. before leaving the scene. Police are now scrutinizing CCTV footage from the vicinity to trace the suspect.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to uncover the motive behind the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.