Tragic Road Accident in Ranga Reddy: Truck Rams into Vegetable Vendors, 10 Dead

Ranga Reddy – Alur Stage, Chevella: Truck Crashes into Street Vendors, Leaving 10 Dead

A devastating road accident occurred on Monday morning near Alur Stage in Chevella Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, when a truck veered off the road and crashed into a group of vegetable vendors. Early reports indicate that approximately 10 people have lost their lives in this tragic incident.

The victims, primarily local street vendors, were selling vegetables along the roadside when the truck, reportedly traveling at high speed, lost control and plowed into them. The impact was catastrophic, resulting in multiple fatalities at the scene. Emergency services quickly arrived at the location, and the area was thrown into chaos as first responders worked to manage the situation.

Also Read: Car Catches Fire Near Madnur, Kamareddy District; Passengers Escape Unharmed

Authorities, including police and local officials, have arrived at the crash site. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. While initial reports suggest that the truck driver may have lost control of the vehicle, the circumstances remain unclear.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, with medical teams working tirelessly to clear the wreckage and assist any survivors. The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed, but it is believed that most of them were part of the local vendor community.

The tragedy has left the local community in shock, with residents expressing outrage over the incident and demanding stricter road safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future. Authorities have urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads and adhere to traffic rules to avoid further accidents.

As the investigation progresses, more details about the incident are expected to be revealed. Local officials have promised updates as they work to understand the full extent of the tragedy and provide necessary assistance to the affected families.