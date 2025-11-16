Upendra Kushwaha meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; congratulates him on NDA’s ‘historic victory’

New Delhi: Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marking one of the first high-profile political meetings following the National Democratic Alliance’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Confirming the meeting, Kushwaha posted on X, “On the historic victory of NDA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, had a cordial meeting with the esteemed leader and the successful Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar Ji, and extended heartfelt congratulations to him.”

The meeting comes at a time when political activity in Patna has sharply intensified, as the NDA, led by Nitish Kumar in the state and bolstered by a strong BJP performance, prepares to form the new government. The alliance secured 202 seats, far surpassing the majority mark of 122, delivering a crushing blow to the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, Congress, and Left parties.

The Kushwaha family has reason to celebrate beyond today’s meeting. Upendra Kushwaha’s wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, contested the Sasaram Assembly seat for the first time and emerged victorious. She won by a margin of 25,443 votes, defeating RJD candidate Satendra Sah, adding another seat to the NDA’s tally and strengthening RLM’s influence within the alliance framework.

Following the NDA’s landslide win, hectic consultations have begun over Cabinet formation, ministerial allocations, and the swearing-in schedule. Since Saturday morning, CM Nitish Kumar’s residence at 1 Aney Marg has transformed into the epicentre of back-to-back political deliberations.

JD(U) Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh were among the first to arrive at the Chief Minister’s house.

Soon after, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan also visited Nitish Kumar for detailed discussions.

Later, senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shyam Rajak, along with newly elected MLAs and top officials, joined the discussions that are expected to shape the next Bihar Cabinet.