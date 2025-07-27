UPPSC exam underway at over 2,300 centres amid police security

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam went underway Sunday at more than 2,300 centres amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The exam is being held for the posts of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer.

More than 10.76 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the three-hour exam that is being held in a single shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in all 75 districts of UP.

A total of 2,382 centres have been set up across the state for the aspirants to give the test.

All district magistrates have been appointed as nodal officers to monitor all the arrangements and take quick decisions when required.

Strict instructions have been given to the Special Task Force and police to ensure a seamless exam.

In Lucknow alone, more than 125 exam centres have been set up. According to Lucknow Commissionerate Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh inspected the exam centres in the Eastern Zone.