UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Check Qualified Candidates List at upsc.gov.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Prelims Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status on the official website — upsc.gov.i

As per the official notice, the result is provisional, and shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the UPSC ESE Mains 2025, scheduled to be held on August 10, 2025.

Important Note from UPSC

“The candidature of these candidates is purely provisional at all stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions,” the official notification reads.

Candidates are advised to ensure they meet all eligibility criteria before appearing for the next stage of the exam.

How to Check UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025?

Follow the steps below to download and check your result:

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in Go to the ‘What’s New’ or Notifications section Click on the link: “UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2025 PDF” Press Ctrl + F and enter your Roll Number or Name Check your status and download the PDF for future reference

The UPSC ESE Mains 2025 exam will be conducted on August 10, 2025

exam will be conducted on E-admit cards will be available for download one week before the Mains exam

will be available for download No requests for change in exam centre or discipline will be entertained under any circumstances

Final Results and Cut-Off Marks

The marks, cut-off scores, and individual performance details of the ESE Prelims 2025 will be uploaded after the final results, which will be announced following the Personality Test.

Candidates should regularly check the UPSC official website for the latest updates related to e-admit cards, exam instructions, and final result announcements.

Summary of UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 Result