US warns of possible terror threat to LGBTQI+ community

Washington: The US government is calling on its citizens to be vigilant due to possible terrorist attacks against the LGBTQI+ community worldwide.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the US Department of State wrote in a global security advisory on Friday.

It said it was aware of the increased potential for violence against the LGBTQI+ community inspired by foreign terrorist organisations. US citizens should be vigilant at Pride events, the advisory recommended.

The abbreviation LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex people. The plus sign is meant to include other gender identities.