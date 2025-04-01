USCIS Shocks Applicants with H-1B Lottery Results—Check Your Status Now!

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has concluded the H-1B visa lottery for fiscal year 2026, with selected applicants now able to check their status through their USCIS accounts. While the total number of submissions remains undisclosed, those who registered can verify their selection by logging into the USCIS online portal or consulting their employer or legal representative.

How to Check H-1B Lottery Results?

Applicants can check their H-1B registration status by logging into their USCIS account. The system will display one of the following statuses:

Submitted – The registration is still under consideration and may be included in future rounds if more spots become available.

– The registration is still under consideration and may be included in future rounds if more spots become available. Selected – The applicant has been chosen and can proceed with filing an H-1B petition starting April 1, 2025 .

– The applicant has been chosen and can proceed with filing an . Not Selected – The registration was not chosen this year.

– The registration was not chosen this year. Denied – Duplicate Registration – The same employer submitted multiple entries for the applicant, which is not permitted.

– The same employer submitted multiple entries for the applicant, which is not permitted. Invalidated – Failed Payment – Payment issues led to the cancellation of the registration.

– Payment issues led to the cancellation of the registration. Deleted – The entry was removed from the system.

– The entry was removed from the system. Processing Submission – The registration is still being processed, and access to the draft is restricted for up to 72 hours.

Next Steps for Selected Applicants

Selected candidates can begin filing their H-1B cap-subject petitions from April 1, 2025, through my.uscis.gov or at designated filing locations. USCIS has stated that the petition filing period will be at least 90 days.

To ensure a successful H-1B petition, employers must:

Submit valid documentation , including proof of the applicant’s passport or travel document used during registration.

, including proof of the applicant’s used during registration. Provide evidence that the applicant meets all eligibility criteria for an H-1B visa.

H-1B Registration Trends

Last year, USCIS recorded a drop in eligible registrations compared to the previous fiscal year:

FY 2025: 470,342 eligible registrations

470,342 eligible registrations FY 2024: 758,994 eligible registrations

While the number of individual applicants remained stable, with 442,000 in FY 2025 and 446,000 in FY 2024, the number of employers applying increased slightly, from 52,000 in 2024 to 52,700 in 2025.

For FY 2026, the total number of submissions has not yet been disclosed. USCIS is expected to release further details in the coming months.