Vande Bharat Train Adds More Coaches on Hyderabad–Bengaluru Route Amid High Demand

Hyderabad: In a major boost for rail travelers between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the South-Central Railway (SCR) has announced the enhancement of the Kacheguda–Yesvantpur–Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express’s passenger capacity.

The move comes in response to consistently high demand for the service.

Train to Run With 16 Coaches from July 10

Previously operating with eight coaches, the Vande Bharat Express had a capacity of 530 passengers. According to an SCR press release, from July 10, the train will run with 16 coaches, accommodating a total of 1,128 passengers.

Details of New Coach Composition

Train No. 20703/20704, which runs between Kacheguda and Yesvantpur, initially featured a configuration of one Executive Class coach and seven Chair Cars. However, due to over 100% patronage since its introduction, the Indian Railways has approved the addition of eight more coaches to the train’s rake.

The new composition will now include:

14 Chair Cars with a combined capacity of 1,024 passengers

with a combined capacity of 1,024 passengers 2 Executive Class coaches with a capacity of 104 passengers

This significant increase effectively doubles the train’s capacity, offering greater convenience to travelers.

Boost for IT Connectivity Between Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Sandeep Mathur, General Manager of SCR, stated that the augmentation will allow more passengers to experience the Vande Bharat service, enhancing connectivity between two major IT hubs—Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“This move will cater to the growing travel needs between these cities and offer passengers a comfortable and faster travel experience,” Mathur said.

The Kacheguda–Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express has emerged as a popular choice for commuters, business travelers, and tourists, thanks to its speed, comfort, and modern amenities.