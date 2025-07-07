Telangana: Landlord Locks Sub-Registrar Office Over Non-Payment of Rent

Hyderabad: In a rather unusual incident, the Sub-Registrar Office located in Abdullahpurmet Mandal of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, has been locked by the building owner, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

Owner Claims Rent Unpaid Since 2022

The building owner, identified as Raju, took the drastic step of locking the government office, alleging that rent payments have not been made since 2022. Speaking to local media, Raju expressed his frustration, stating that he has been facing financial difficulties due to the prolonged non-payment of rent by the government or the Registration Department.

“I had no other option left but to shut down the office. Unless my dues are cleared, I will not allow the office to open again,” Raju warned.

Public Faces Severe Inconvenience

Meanwhile, local residents and people visiting the office for official work have been severely impacted. The closure has brought property registrations, verification of government documents, and other legal procedures to a standstill.

Citizens visiting the Sub-Registrar office have been forced to return disappointed, unable to complete critical tasks related to land and property documentation.

Public Appeals for Immediate Resolution

Residents have appealed to the authorities to intervene swiftly and resolve the issue so that the Sub-Registrar office can resume operations. They stressed that prolonged closure of the office would disrupt many essential services and daily administrative work.