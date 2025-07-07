Women Thank Revanth Reddy, Then Protest Insect-Infested Rice Supply

Ranga Reddy: What began as a moment of gratitude quickly turned to anger in Ramdas Pally and Mal Sheti Guda villages of Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, as women initially praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for providing rice under the ration scheme—only to later express frustration over the poor quality of the rice.

“Should We Eat This or Take It as a Challenge?” – Women’s Discontent Grows

Residents were shocked to find that the ration rice was infested with insects, making it unfit for consumption. Women from the village questioned whether the rice was meant for eating or as a punishment, saying, “Should we eat this or take it as a challenge?” Their anger was directed at the government for failing to ensure food quality even for essential supplies.

Also Read: Telangana 10 Hour Workdays from July 8: What You Need to Know About This New Labour Rule

Public Anger Highlights Concerns Over Food Safety

The distribution of substandard ration rice has sparked public outrage and raised serious concerns about food safety and quality control in government welfare programs. Despite promises of improved welfare schemes under the Revanth Reddy administration, incidents like these are damaging public trust.

Calls for Government Accountability and Immediate Action

Villagers are demanding immediate action from officials to ensure the supply of clean, insect-free rice and to hold suppliers accountable. The opposition has also begun to criticize the ruling government for negligence in ration distribution, calling for better monitoring and transparency.