Telangana 10 Hour Workdays From July 8: What You Need to Know About This New Labour Rule

HYDERABAD, July 7, 2025 – The Telangana government has officially extended maximum daily working hours to 10 hours for commercial establishments, effective immediately from July 8, 2025. The controversial order excludes shops, malls, and retail outlets but impacts all other businesses across the state.

Key Changes Under New Labour Rules

⏰ Extended Hours : Daily work limit increased from 8 to 10 hours

: Daily work limit increased from 8 to 10 hours 📅 Weekly Cap : Fixed at 48 hours (overtime applies beyond this)

: Fixed at 48 hours (overtime applies beyond this) ⏱ Overtime Limits : Maximum 144 hours per quarter, 12 hours/day including OT

: Maximum 144 hours per quarter, 12 hours/day including OT 🛑 Mandatory Breaks : 30-minute rest required after 6 consecutive hours

: 30-minute rest required after 6 consecutive hours ⚠️ Penalties: Non-compliant firms face fines and exemption revocation

Immediate Impact on Workforce

The Labour Department’s July 5 notification states the change aims to boost “ease of doing business.” However, it mandates that:

• Employees cannot refuse 10-hour shifts in applicable sectors

• Employers must maintain digital attendance records

• Overtime pay remains compulsory beyond 48 weekly hours

Industries affected include IT services, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics. Healthcare and emergency services remain exempt.

Public Reaction and Concerns

Labour unions have condemned the move, calling it “state-sanctioned exploitation.” Social media trends like #10HourWorkDay show viral memes depicting exhausted workers. Key criticisms include:

Health risks : Extended shifts without proportional pay hikes

: Extended shifts without proportional pay hikes Enforcement gaps : Weak oversight of overtime violations

: Weak oversight of overtime violations Work-life balance: Potential family disruptions

Employer Requirements

Businesses must now:

Install electronic attendance systems Display work-hour notices prominently Provide adequate rest facilities Pay double rates for overtime work Submit quarterly compliance reports

Failure to maintain records may result in ₹50,000 fines per violation.

Comparative Analysis: Old vs. New Rules

Aspect Previous Policy New Policy (Effective July 8) Max Daily Hours 8 hours 10 hours Overtime Cap Unspecified 144 hours/quarter Shift Breaks 30 min after 6h Unchanged Coverage All sectors Excludes retail/shops

Telangana follows Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in extending work hours, though its rules are the strictest. The move reignites debates sparked by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s 2023 call for “70-hour work weeks.”

Three major unions plan protests at Hyderabad’s BRK Bhavan on July 10. Legal challenges are expected as worker rights groups cite International Labour Organisation conventions.