Varun Dhawan calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘best co-star ever’’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has heaped praise on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who worked alongside him in the series “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, and said that she is the “best co-star ever”.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a sequence of pictures from the success party. The photographs featured the actress along with Varun, the creators Raj and DK and the entire crew of the show.

“A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude. #CitadelHoneyBunny,” she wrote as the caption.

Varun took to the comment section and praised Samantha: “The best co-star evaaa.”

Also Read: AR Rahman Addresses Depression and Mental Health at IFFI 2024 After Separation Announcement

Samantha replied to Varun, saying: “No you are.”

Raj and DK also dropped a comment, talking about celebrating the journey.

“Finally we get to celebrate after a long hard journey!You’ve been amazing,” the two wrote.

Talking about “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, it is an Indian adaptation of the American television series Citadel and revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

Looking forward, Varun will next be seen in “Baby John” by Kalees. The actor on November 15 shared a new glimpse of his action-packed cop avatar from the film for his fans.

‘Baby John’ is set for a grand Christmas release this year. Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film will hit the screens on December 25.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actor also has an upcoming war drama “Border 2” alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.